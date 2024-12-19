Open Letter: New Government, New Challenges – Join our CEO at ELEVATE to tackle what’s ahead.

Dear Power Trade Friend and Colleague,

Your success in 2025 will depend – at least in part – on the decisions you make. Inventory decisions, pricing decisions, margin decisions, hiring and managing decisions, and on and on.

As a fellow business owner, I rely on my gut instinct, intuition, and experience to make these critical decisions. This next year it will not be enough . We need data, expert insights and best demonstrated practices from others in our markets to navigate what’s ahead with the economy, consumer confidence, interest rates, how to make the best use of AI, logistics and the like.

I wear lots of hats, but I certainly don’t pretend to be an economist, or a futurist. Fortunately at (Boating Industry ELEVATE, Powersports Business ACCELERATE, OPE Power Forum), we will hear from both.

On Day 1, we’ll wake up to opening keynote and international bestselling author Jay Samit. He is a dynamic entrepreneur who is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption, innovation, e-commerce and AI.

Our Day 2 keynote is Dr. Eisenberg, the Chief Economist for GraphsandLaughs, a Miami-based economic consulting firm, who will entertainingly and energetically explain the economic impact of the new administration on government regulation, tariffs, inflation, and other current economic issues facing our industry.

Invest in your business by attending (Boating Industry ELEVATE, Powersports Business ACCELERATE, OPE Power Forum) on January 20-22, in beautiful downtown Charlotte, and join the entire industry as we collaboratively tackle what’s ahead.

Please join me in Charlotte won’t you, and best wishes for a New Year full of opportunities born of powering through challenges TOGETHER.

Marion Minor

Owner/CEO

EPG Brand Acceleration

EPG Specialty Information