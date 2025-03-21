March 2025

The StaffMarch 21, 2025

Welcome to the March 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Boating Industry proudly unveils the 2025 40 Under 40 honorees—rising stars whose passion, leadership, and innovation are shaping the future of the industry. Following the Miami International Boat Show, we bring you exclusive insights from industry leaders and a look at cutting-edge products making waves in the market. We also take a deep dive into the outboard segment. Find out what OEMs are prioritizing and where they see the future of outboard technology heading.

Additional highlights of the March 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • How to Plan for a Smooth Dealership Succession
  • MIBS Recap
  • Boating Industry 40 Under 40
  • Market Trends: Outboards
  • And more!
