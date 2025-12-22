November/December 2025

The StaffDecember 22, 2025

Welcome to the November/December 2025 digital edition of Boating Industry!

Explore the focuses and challenges of today’s marina operators, along with key market trends that emerged throughout the year – from the wake boat and PWC segments to technology and sustainability. This issue features sales tips from an industry veteran and a profile of MarineMax’s Chuck Cashman, senior VP of global yacht sales. As the holidays approach, we also share guidance for dealers on charitable giving to help them make the greatest possible impact.

Additional highlights of the November/December 2025 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • Charitable Giving
  • 2025 Trends
  • Elevate Summit
  • Market Trends: Marinas
  • And more!
