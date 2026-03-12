De Antonio Yachts Opens New Headquarters in Barcelona

De Antonio Yachts just opened its new corporate headquarters in the Pedralbes neighborhood of Barcelona. The new facility, inaugurated on March 2, is located in a 1936 tower house on a nearly 2,000 m² landscaped plot.

The new headquarters has been designed as a space that fosters creativity and teamwork, according to the company, with specialized areas and communal zones that encourage interaction and align every team with the brand’s essence.

Furthermore, this new space becomes the heart of the De Antonio Yachts universe, according to the company, a place where boat owners, partners and sailing enthusiasts can connect, share experiences and enjoy private events, collaborations with other brands, music and gastronomy.

The new headquarters is equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide virtual reality experiences both for the design teams during the conception and development of new projects and for clients, according to the company.

“This is a space where ideas are transformed into tangible projects, creativity turns into real achievements, and the team’s effort drives growth and secures the brand’s future,” said Marc de Antonio, co-founder of De Antonio Yachts, in a news release.

