Northern Neck Sail & Power Squadron Receives 2025 BoatUS Civic Service Award 

During this year’s 2026 annual America’s Boating Club Meeting, BoatUS Foundation presented Northern Neck Sail and Power Squadron (NNSPS) with the 2025 BoatUS Civic Service Award in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Recognized for its promotion of environmental efforts through education and community outreach, NNSPS organized several community engagement activities throughout the year. They worked with the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences (VIMS) to develop a program for shallow water surveying to gather data for NOAA, according to the organization. This data will be used to update navigational charts, predict storm surges and monitor erosion of coastlines.

Initially focusing on the Chesapeake Bay, the program has now been rolled out for squadrons nationwide to participate. Having an acute interest in the environment, NNSPS members supported area oyster re-seeding efforts to promote natural efforts to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay, according to the organization. Annually, NNSPS hosts a Boat Show and Flea Market to promote community outreach and assist boaters in the community to connect with resources and suppliers and to recruit students and members.

Through a grant from a local insurance company, NNSPS enrolled youths as apprentice members, offering them educational opportunities, a paid apprenticeship at a local marina and free classes in exchange for volunteer support at its events, according to the organization.

“I want to thank BoatUS for recognizing our hard work this past year. It’s such an honor for us to receive this award,” said Cdr James Ray, SR., P of Northern Neck Sail and Power Squadron, in a news release.

Through efforts between NNSPS and the Northern Neck Technical Center Administration, the organization successfully added the U.S. Power Squadron’s ABC3 course, a comprehensive, NASBLA-approved, and USCG-recognized safety course to its curriculum. This center is a Governor’s STEM Academy offering a Marine Technology Program. To date, 29 students have successfully completed the course to obtain their Virginia Boater Safety Certification.

“The Northern Neck Sail and Power Squadron has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to advancing boating safety while strengthening ties within its community,” said Ted Sensenbrenner, director of Boating Safety for BoatUS Foundation, in the release. “From mentoring young boaters and integrating safety education into a STEM curriculum to supporting NOAA’s charting efforts, NNSPS truly embodies the spirit of the BoatUS Civic Service Award.”