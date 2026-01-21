January 2026

Welcome to the January 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!

The first 2026 issue of Boating Industry offers a look at market expectations, from the pontoon segment to the broader industry. OEMs, dealers and associations share their perspectives on upcoming challenges, as well as opportunities in innovation, sustainability and expanding the customer base. Discover what industry leaders anticipate in 2026, and explore features on the dealership buy-sell market, sales and marketing tactics and seasonal revenue management strategies.

Additional highlights of the January 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • 2026 Forecast
  • Market Trends: Pontoons
  • Seasonal Revenue and Cash Flow
  • Sales & Marketing
  • And more!
