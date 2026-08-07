Hawaii Enacts Legislation to Support Marine Economy

Hawaii has taken a critical step toward strengthening its marine economy and supporting recreational boating with the enactment of S.B. 2907, which was signed into law on July 7, 2026.

The legislation establishes the Office of Marine Affairs and the Marine Affairs Governing Board within the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, NMMA reported, creating a more coordinated approach to marine policy, economic development and industry growth across the state.

What This Means for Marine Life in Hawaii

For the recreational boating industry, the new law creates opportunities for greater engagement in statewide marine planning and policymaking, NMMA reported. It directs the Office of Marine Affairs to develop strategies that support marine tourism and recreation while encouraging investment in infrastructure, innovation and emerging technologies that can enhance boating access, marina facilities, navigation and related marine services.

S.B. 2907 also calls for increased coordination among state agencies, industry stakeholders and other partners to strengthen marine resource management and support the long-term growth of Hawaii’s blue economy, according to the NMMA. In addition, the law emphasizes coastal resilience and responsible stewardship of Hawaii’s marine environment, recognizing the importance of healthy waterways to recreational boating and other ocean industries.

The Office of Marine Affairs will provide annual reports to the Governor and Legislature on its activities and recommendations, NMMA reported, helping ensure continued focus on marine priorities and economic development opportunities.