Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to Jetty Rock Foundation

Yamaha Rightwaters provided a 150-horsepower Yamaha outboard to the Jetty Rock Foundation to support oyster restoration, aquaculture and marine research efforts in New Jersey waters. The engine will power Jetty Rock Foundation’s new 28-foot Henriksen skiff, giving the organization a larger, more capable platform to expand conservation work and support partnerships with non-governmental organizations, state agencies, universities and local aquaculture operators.

“Yamaha Rightwaters supports initiatives that deliver measurable benefits for waterways and the communities that depend on them. The Jetty Rock Foundation does just that for New Jersey coastal communities, bringing together conservation groups, researchers and local stakeholders to improve marine habitats and strengthen long-term environmental stewardship efforts,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “Sponsorships like this drive lasting change, helping protect and restore coastal ecosystems while creating stronger, more resilient communities for future generations.”

Promoting Healthier Waterways and Coastal Ecosystems

Founded in 2013 in response to Hurricane Sandy, the Jetty Rock Foundation promotes healthier waterways and coastal ecosystems through environmental stewardship, education and community-driven conservation initiatives, according to the organization. Since 2003 Jetty Rock Foundation along with the Jetty brand has donated over $2.8 million to their mission.

“Jetty Rock Foundation is extremely grateful to Yamaha Rightwaters for the support of our new boat,” said Kyle Gronostajski, Environmental Director, Jetty Rock Foundation, in the release. “The skiff will allow us to expand efforts to restore wild oyster populations in New Jersey while supporting area aquaculture, ongoing research and partner organizations through reliable access and additional time on the water. We look forward to seeing what this boat can accomplish to improve oyster populations and support a growing industry in New Jersey and beyond.”