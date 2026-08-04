Ticket Sales Now Live for Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Tickets are now available for the 67th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), taking place October 28 to November 1, 2026. FLIBS returns to Fort Lauderdale with a new wave of debuts, luxury experiences and marine industry programming.

Across all six show sites, FLIBS offers something for every level of boating interest and lifestyle. Attendees get access to everything from sportfishers and center consoles to the latest marine technology, accessories, fishing gear, diving equipment and personal watercraft. New at this year’s show will be a floating pickleball court stationed at Las Olas Marina, according to the organization, featuring a dedicated tournament for yacht crew members.

“Entering our 67th year, FLIBS continues to prove why Fort Lauderdale is the Yachting Capital of the World,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, in a news release. “There’s something special about returning to this city year after year to bring together the world’s most incredible vessels and deliver an unforgettable experience for our attendees. This year’s show will have the same attractions attendees have come to love, with some exciting enhancements we’re eager for them to experience firsthand.”

Elite Experiences at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

This year, the Windward VIP Experience returns, according to the organization, relocating one of its two destinations. One location will remain at the Superyacht Village and will include complimentary self-parking and a Windward VIP Lounge that features gourmet food, a premium open bar, exclusive activations and private restrooms, along with one-hour early access through the Superyacht Village entrance.

The second, newly relocated Windward VIP Cabana Club, will now be found at Bahia Mar Marina. The cabana-style retreat offers a more intimate setting with the same amenities set against the show’s waterfront views, according to the organization. Both locations will feature culinary talent from Chef Ryan O’Sullivan of Hell’s Kitchen and Chef Dave White of Below Deck and Chopped. Also returning to Bahia Mar is Goslings Island Bar, located on the water between Docks C and D.

The Broward County Convention Center will once again anchor the show. This year will feature an extensive selection of fishing boats, runabouts, cruisers, marine accessories, fishing equipment, diving gear and personal watercraft, according to the organization. The venue will also host The Blue Wild, featuring hands-on exhibits and activities, along with the FLIBS Kids Corner offering crafts, face painting and family-friendly fun throughout the show.

Don Dingman’s “Hook the Future” kids fishing clinics will also return on Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.—attendees will leave with a free fishing rod and reel. The Convention Center also serves as the show’s transportation hub, according to the organization, offering more than 3,000 parking spots at a flat rate of $20 per day. From there, guests can reach all six show locations via complimentary shuttle or golf cart, with dedicated routes connecting the Convention Center to Bahia Mar, Superyacht Village and other key locations throughout the show.

“FLIBS is widely known as the world’s largest in-water boat show,” said Phil Purcell, CEO and President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), in the release. “With more than $1.79 billion in economic impact generated annually and the 100,000-plus jobs it produces across South Florida, this show is as much a cornerstone of our community as it is a global showcase for the marine industry.”

Ticket Information

Tickets are available exclusively online at www.flibs.com.

Wednesday Preview Ticket – $73 per person, valid for any one day Wednesday through Sunday.

– $73 per person, valid for any one day Wednesday through Sunday. Adult 2-Day Preview + General Admission Ticket – $105 per person, valid for any two days Wednesday through Sunday.

– $105 per person, valid for any two days Wednesday through Sunday. Adult 2-Day General Admission Ticket – $80 per person, valid for any two days Thursday through Sunday.

– $80 per person, valid for any two days Thursday through Sunday. Adult 1-Day General Admission Ticket – $48 per person, valid for one day Thursday through Sunday.

– $48 per person, valid for one day Thursday through Sunday. Child 1-Day General Admission Ticket – $19 per child ages 6–12, valid for one day Wednesday through Sunday. Children under 6 enter for free with an adult.

– $19 per child ages 6–12, valid for one day Wednesday through Sunday. Children under 6 enter for free with an adult. Windward VIP Experience – $459 per person, valid for one day Wednesday through Sunday, with access to the Windward VIP Club at Superyacht Village and the newly relocated Windward VIP Cabana Club at Bahia Mar, premium open bar, gourmet food, one-hour early access through the SYV entrance, and complimentary self-parking at Superyacht Village (first come, first served).

Online ticket purchases are required as there is no box office onsite. Active military members and veterans can receive one complimentary General Admission ticket for Sunday, November 1 by submitting a request in advance through this link.