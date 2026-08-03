The Measure of a Great Marine Business

By Capt. Brett M Sause

When news broke that Eddie Smith had transferred ownership of Grady-White Boats into a purpose trust rather than accepting a traditional sale, the marine industry took notice. Some viewed it as an unconventional business decision. Others saw it as a remarkable act of stewardship. Many simply wondered why someone would choose that path.

As someone who has spent nearly three decades advising business owners, my reaction was different. I was not thinking about the legal structure or the valuation. Instead, I found myself asking a question every privately owned marine business owner should revisit from time to time: How should a great business ultimately be measured?

Revenue, profitability and growth all matter. They are meaningful indicators of success, but they are not the only measurements. The Grady-White story reminds us that some of the most valuable assets a business creates never appear on a balance sheet.

Success is Built Long Before an Exit

The boating industry has always been relationship driven. Customers buy from people they trust. Manufacturers invest in dealers who represent their brands well. Marinas become gathering places for generations of boating families, and service departments build reputations that often take decades to earn.

Those relationships become part of the value of the business even though they cannot be assigned a dollar amount. Over time, trust becomes one of a company’s greatest assets, and one of the easiest assets to lose.

Every Business Develops Its Own Culture

One reason the Grady-White story resonated throughout the industry is because it was not simply about ownership. It was about culture.

Anyone who has spent time around successful marine businesses understands that culture does not happen by accident. It develops through consistent leadership. Employees learn what matters. Customers recognize it. Manufacturers see it. Communities benefit from it.

Culture influences employee retention, customer loyalty and long-term stability, yet it rarely appears in financial statements. That does not make it any less valuable.

Stewardship is Different Than Ownership

Ownership is a legal concept. Stewardship is a leadership philosophy. Owners have the authority to make decisions, while stewards recognize those decisions affect employees, customers, suppliers, manufacturers, lenders and often an entire community.

Instead of asking, ‘How much can I sell my business for?’ many owners eventually begin asking, ‘What do I want this business to become after I’m gone?’ Every owner will answer that question differently, and that is exactly as it should be.

Enterprise Value Extends Beyond Financial Performance

When buyers evaluate a company, financial performance certainly matters. Revenue trends, profitability, market position and operational efficiency all contribute to value. Experienced buyers, however, also evaluate characteristics that cannot easily be measured.

Is there leadership beyond the founder? Do customers remain loyal? Are employees committed? Does the company have a reputation competitors respect? Those qualities are developed over many years and are among the hardest to replicate.

Planning Creates Options

Planning does not force a particular outcome. It creates choices.

Owners who begin preparing early generally have greater flexibility. They can explore a sale to another marine company, consider private investment, transition ownership to family members, develop a management buyout, remain involved in an advisory role or pursue an entirely unique path. Preparation preserves optionality.

Leadership is a Long Term Investment

One characteristic shared by many exceptional marine businesses is a willingness to invest in people. Not simply hiring talented employees, but developing them, mentoring them and creating opportunities for growth.

The strongest organizations are rarely dependent on one individual. They create leadership throughout the company. That investment benefits customers, employees and ultimately the long-term value of the business.

The Legacy That Matters Most

Every marine business owner eventually reaches a point where someone else will steer the company. The boats will still arrive. Customers will still need service. Employees will still come to work expecting leadership.

The question is whether the business continues to reflect the principles that made it successful in the first place. Perhaps that is the lasting lesson from the Grady-White story. Great marine businesses are remembered for more than what they sold. They are remembered for how they treated people, how they served their communities and whether they left the industry stronger than they found it.

Perhaps that is the true measure of a great marine business.

Capt. Brett Sause, AIF ®, Certified Financial Fiduciary ®, is the CEO and founder of AFG Wealth in Easton, Maryland, and founder of The Marine Minute. A U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain, Brett has spent much of his life working in and around the marine industry. He specializes in financial planning, retirement planning, protection planning, and wealth management for business owners, families, and professionals. Brett Sause is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. AFG Wealth is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. SMRU 9046518.1 exp 7/31/2029