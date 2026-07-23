Meyer Distributing Partners with Salts Gone

International automotive, powersports, RV and towing distributor Meyer Distributing has just partnered with Salts Gone.

Salts Gone is manufactured by Custom Chemicals & Coatings, a family-owned coating and chemical manufacturing company based just outside of Houston, Texas. This salt and brine remover can be used on automotive, marine, aerospace, agriculture and consumer applications nationwide, according to the company.

“We could not be more excited to have Meyer and their team on board,” said Zach McAllister, CEO of Salts Gone, in a news release. “Corrosion is a costly problem that hundreds of thousands of customers deal with on an annual and ongoing basis, and this partnership allows us to deliver our proven solutions to more people than ever.”

“We are excited to partner with Salts Gone,” added Mike Merder, Category Sales Manager for Outdoor Power Equipment at Meyer. “They have very innovative products and are American owned and made. They are not only environmentally responsible, but they are also driven by a customer-first culture. Their products fit multiple markets that we service every day. It’s a great opportunity to provide our customers with another great brand.”