World Cat Announces Leadership Promotions

Krystina SkiboJuly 21, 2026
world cat
Vann Knight, President, World Cat Boats.

Outboard-powered center and dual console catamaran manufacturer World Cat just announced that Vann Knight has been promoted to President of World Cat Boats. Knight, who joined World Cat in 2018 and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer, will oversee the day-to-day operations, including manufacturing, engineering, finance and customer experience.

“I am excited about this opportunity, the teams we have built, and for the future of World Cat,” said Knight in a news release. “We are eager to support Andrew Brown in his new role as CEO.”

“Our team at World Cat is committed to expanding the acceptance of power catamarans while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and dealer partners,” Knight added. “As President, I will continue our focus on strengthening the company’s manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence, and product development.”

Krystina SkiboJuly 21, 2026

Related Articles

sea tow foundation

Sea Tow Foundation Adds 7 New Members to Boating Safety Advisory Council

July 21, 2026
john robert bob long

John Robert Bob Long Passes Away

July 20, 2026
The 2026 Great Loop Challenge

The 2026 Great Loop Challenge to Launch August 8

July 20, 2026
chart plotting

New Video Explores Chart Plotting Apps for Safer Navigation

July 17, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.