World Cat Announces Leadership Promotions

Outboard-powered center and dual console catamaran manufacturer World Cat just announced that Vann Knight has been promoted to President of World Cat Boats. Knight, who joined World Cat in 2018 and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer, will oversee the day-to-day operations, including manufacturing, engineering, finance and customer experience.

“I am excited about this opportunity, the teams we have built, and for the future of World Cat,” said Knight in a news release. “We are eager to support Andrew Brown in his new role as CEO.”

“Our team at World Cat is committed to expanding the acceptance of power catamarans while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and dealer partners,” Knight added. “As President, I will continue our focus on strengthening the company’s manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence, and product development.”