The 2026 Great Loop Challenge to Launch August 8

Taking place on August 8th, The 2026 Great Loop Challenge powered by Honda Marine is a mission-driven, 7,300+ nautical mile endurance run that has a goal of raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research through the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Led by cancer survivor Captain Scott “Red” Flowers and an experienced crew, including Scott Portā, President and Founder of Portā Products, and Jim “Slim” Berns, Vice President of Operations at Sharrow Marine, the marine marathon will attempt to set a time benchmark for a customized route inspired by The Great Loop, a network of waterways surrounding the eastern United States, portions of Canada and the Mississippi River system. As title sponsor, Honda Marine will support the initiative with funding and technology, according to the company, including twin Honda BF350 V8 outboards powering the custom built Portā DARK:30 Velocity to demonstrate reliability, efficiency, quiet operation and high power performance across demanding freshwater, coastal and open-water conditions.

The 2026 Great Loop Challenge is scheduled to launch Saturday, August 8, 2026, at noon ET from Lake Beresford Yacht Club in DeLand, Florida. The crew plans to run 24/7, outside of planned stops, before returning to the yacht club for the finish, according to the company. Recreational boaters typically take six months to a year to complete The Great Loop.

The route includes rivers, lakes, locks, bays, intracoastal waterways and extended open-water passages, according to the company, with engagement opportunities in boating communities and waterfront markets along the route. Planned stops include Tampa, Florida; Key West, Florida; Wrightsville Beach/Wilmington, North Carolina; Portland, Maine; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with additional U.S. and Canadian markets to be confirmed.