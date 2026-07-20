John Robert Bob Long Passes Away

John Robert “Bob” Long passed away peacefully on July 15, 2026, at the age of 86, in the comfort of his home in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was a man of faith, integrity, hard work and deep devotion to his family. His greatest joy was time on the water and sharing his love of boating with his children and grandchildren. He was a generous supporter of his community, the marine industry and his church.

Bob built an extraordinary career in the marine industry. He served 17 years as President of Wellcraft Marine and 22 years as owner of Marine Concepts. He was a respected leader who valued people above all. He had a gift for building exceptional teams, mentoring future leaders and creating opportunities for others to succeed. The true measure of his success was found in the lives he touched and the relationships he built.

Bob’s leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to excellence leave a legacy that will continue to guide and inspire us all.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob’s life at a special visitation, taking place on Thursday, July 23 from 5pm – 7pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, Florida. A funeral mass will also take place on Friday, July 24 at 9:30am at Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Incarnation Catholic Church in Sarasota and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota.