Teledyne Promotes Michelle Hildyard to GM of Raymarine and FLIR Marine

Krystina SkiboJuly 15, 2026
teledyne
Michelle Hildyard, General Manager of Teledyne Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR Marine.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated recently promoted Michelle Hildyard to General Manager of its Teledyne Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR Marine brands.

Hildyard, based in Fareham, England, will lead the company’s Raymarine marine electronics business and its FLIR Marine thermal camera portfolio, according to the company. She will report to Gregoire Outters, President of Teledyne Marine Group.

In her new role, Hildyard will oversee strategy, product development and commercial execution, according to the company. She will focus on strengthening product innovation and operational performance, and on delivering integrated solutions that enhance safety, situational awareness and enjoyment on the water.

“Michelle is an exceptional leader with deep insight into both the marine electronics and marine thermal markets,” Outters said in a news release. “Michelle understands how to connect best-in-class maritime solutions across teams and brands, and her collaborative leadership will help us continue to enable customers to operate more safely, efficiently and confidently on the water.”

Hildyard brings more than two decades of experience across Teledyne Raymarine and Teledyne FLIR Marine, according to the company, having held a wide range of senior leadership roles across the business. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Operations for Raymarine and FLIR Marine, where she led supply chain, engineering and product management.

Hildyard holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Reading and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southampton Business School.

Krystina SkiboJuly 15, 2026

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