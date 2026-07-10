Pettit Paint Welcomes Brandon Michaud to Marine Sales Team

Krystina SkiboJuly 10, 2026
pettit paint
Brandon Michaud Sales Representative – Marine, Pettit Paint.

Marine coatings company Pettit Paint recently appointed Brandon Michaud as Sales Representative – Marine. Michaud will support Pettit and ValvTect customers across Connecticut and Rhode Island, helping strengthen relationships and support the continued growth of both brands throughout the region.

Working closely with boatyards, marinas, retailers, distributors and marine professionals, Michaud will increase customer
engagement and provide the training, service and technical support, according to the company.

Michaud brings more than a decade of marine industry experience to the role. Most recently, he served with Safe Harbor Marina, according to the company, where he held positions including Service Advisor, Service Manager and Marine Mechanic. His background in marine diagnostics, service management and customer relations, combined with multiple industry certifications including ABYC Master Technician, Mercury Marine certification, and Cummins engine certifications, positions him to help customers maximize vessel performance and reliability.

“With Brandon joining the team, we’re continuing to invest in how we support the professional and consumer marine markets,” said Joe Lavelle, Sales Team Lead, in a news release. “His addition reflects our commitment to a team-based approach that combines technical expertise, responsiveness and strong customer relationships to deliver a better experience for our customers every day.”

“I’m excited to join the MRT team and build relationships with customers throughout the region,” added Brandon Michaud. “I look forward to sharing my experience, supporting customer success and helping grow the Pettit and ValvTect businesses across Connecticut and Rhode Island.”

Krystina SkiboJuly 10, 2026

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