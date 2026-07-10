Women to Tackle Bass in Florida at Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Event

Women can learn, then fish for peacock and other bass at the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Bass Seminar, taking place September 12 at Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, FL.

The freshwater event offers classes, hands-on practice and fishing for bass on a private lake from 9 am to 3 pm with tackle provided, according to the organization. Registration starts at $99 Early Entry and $65 each for mothers bringing teens. Gifts worth $40 are provided. Bass Pro Shops is located at 200 Gulf Stream Way, Dania Beach, FL 33004.

Additional upcoming LLGF events, with optional or included fishing, are:

Oct. 16-18, 2026 Keys Offshore/Inshore Seminar with fishing, Islamorada, FL

Nov. 21-22, 2026 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy Guy Harvey Resort

Feb. 5-7, 2027 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament Islamorada, FL

Participants must register in advance for all events online at ladiesletsgofishing.com.