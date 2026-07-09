Registration Now Open for 2026 Turning the Tide Summit

Registration is now open for BoatUS Foundation’s 2026 Turning the Tide Summit, scheduled for December 6-9, 2026, in New Orleans. The in-person event will focus on exploring existing and emerging technologies and best practices for responsible and sustainable disposal of abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs). This event will focus on topics pertaining to fiberglass and composite recycling as well as subjects related to shrinkwrap and other boating-related waste.

The Turning the Tide Summit is open to everyone, including environmental experts, boating and waste industry leaders, policymakers and anyone interested in deepening the conversation on responsible and sustainable management of end-of-life vessels and other boating-related waste. Attendees will have access to resources, panel discussions and keynote addresses that focus on ADVs and sustainable disposal solutions for boating related waste, according to the organization, including fiberglass and shrinkwrap.

“No waterway community is exempt or safe from ADVs and boating-related waste,” said Alanna Keating, BoatUS Foundation’s Director of Outreach, in a news release. “We all have the power to protect our waterways and this summit is one significant way people can learn from each other, network and share solutions for taking real action that can benefit their communities for years to come.”

The cost to attend the four-day summit is $400 for general admission, $200 for nonprofit/government employees and $100 for students, according to the organization. Early bird general admission pricing of $350 is available through September 1. Registered attendees will have access to all sessions, a welcome reception, breakfast and lunch for the duration of the conference. To register for the summit, please click here.