Recreational Marine Spending Hit $54 Billion in 2025

The latest annual total industry sales by category and state report, part of NMMA’s 2025 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract, found that U.S. recreational marine retail spending totaled $54 billion in 2025, reflecting the broad economic impact of recreational boating across sales of boats, engines, trailers, accessories and related spending categories.

Total marine retail expenditures includes spending on new and pre-owned boats, outboard engines, trailers, aftermarket accessories, as well as boat use spending, including fuel, financing, insurance, docking and maintenance, according to NMMA. The aftermarket accessories category remained flat at $12.1 billion.

New boats accounted for 20.3% of total boat unit sales in 2025 and pre-owned boats accounted for 79.7% of total boat unit sales, according to NMMA. Outboard boats led the new segment with 12.4% of all boats sold, followed by personal watercraft at 5.9%.

The report also found that Florida continued to lead the nation in recreational marine spending, while Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and New York ranked among the top five markets.