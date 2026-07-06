World Cat Boats Adds Revis Yacht Sales to NC Dealer Network

World Cat Boats has expanded its North Carolina dealer network with the addition of Revis Yacht Sales in Wilmington. Effective immediately, Revis Yacht Sales will represent and sell the full line of World Cat boats.

“We’re excited to add World Cat to our dealership offerings,” said Tyler Revis, President of Revis Yacht Sales, in a news release. “We’ve been looking for a premium brand with a strong reputation, a proven history of innovation, and models that fit the needs of boaters in the Wilmington market. World Cat checks all those boxes, and we’re excited to introduce the brand to our customers.”

Revis Yacht Sales has served the Wilmington boating community for years, according to the company, offering sales and service expertise across a broad range of vessels—from entry-level boats to luxury motor yachts.

“World Cat is proud to welcome Revis Yacht Sales to our dealer family,” said Chad Armstrong, Strategic Sales Director for World Cat Boats, in the release. “Their experienced team, commitment to customer satisfaction, and strong presence in the Wilmington area make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow our footprint along the North Carolina coast.”