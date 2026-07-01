Pettit Paint Welcomes Jasmine Thomas to Marine Sales Team

Marine coatings company Pettit Paint recently appointed Jasmine Thomas as Sales Representative – Marine. Thomas will support customers across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada, helping strengthen relationships, deliver technical expertise and support the continued growth of the Pettit and ValvTect brands throughout the region.

Working closely with boatyards, marinas, retailers, distributors and marine professionals, Thomas will help expand customer engagement while providing training, service and support, according to the company.

Thomas brings a unique combination of marine industry experience and hands-on boating expertise to the role. Most recently, she worked with WoodenBoat Publications, supporting editorial initiatives, customer engagement programs and industry events. Her background also includes experience as a sailing instructor and First Mate, giving her a practical understanding of the challenges and opportunities marine customers face every day. Thomas holds a degree in Small Business Management and a U.S. Coast Guard Master 100-Ton Captain’s License.

“This is an important investment in how we support the marine market,” said Chick Michaud, Vice President of Marine Sales, in a news release. “Jasmine brings the right combination of industry knowledge, practical experience and customer focus. We are excited to have her join the team as we continue building our presence and supporting customers throughout the Northeast and Canada.”

“I’m excited to join MRT and build on the strong founda on already in place,” added Thomas. “I look forward to working closely with customers, helping them succeed and contributing to the continued growth of the Pettit and ValvTect brands.”