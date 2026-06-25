TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn Opens to Support Boaters in Texas

TowBoatUS recently opened TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn, bringing on-water towing, recovery and assistance services to recreational boaters and anglers on Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Operated by Mike Hogg, TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn is Hogg’s first TowBoatUS port location, according to the company. The new port provides towing and recovery services for a 114,500-acre lake expanse in East Texas. Located in the Piney Woods region, Sam Rayburn hosts more than 300 fishing tournaments annually and has earned national recognition in the competitive fishing community, including repeated appearances in Bassmaster rankings of America’s best bass fishing lakes.

“If you spend enough time around bass fishing, Sam Rayburn is a lake you hear about your whole life,” said Hogg in a news release. “People come here because of what this lake has built over decades. When you have that many boaters on the water, from tournament competitors to families spending the weekend, having dependable help available is everything. That’s what drew me to TowBoatUS and why I’m proud to invest my time serving this community.”

Hogg’s connection to the water began at nearby Lake Fork Reservoir, where his father worked as a professional bass fisherman and guide, according to the company. Growing up around fishing boats and spending much of his life on the water, Hogg later built several businesses within the marine industry before adding TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn to his portfolio after a recommendation from friend Bo Clayton, owner and operator of TowBoatUS Sabine Lake, recognized TowBoatUS would complement his existing businesses.

TowBoatUS Assisting East Texan Boaters

TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn operates two trailered response vessels docked at a private dock on the reservoir, according to the company. Staffed by one captain, the port will provide towing, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts and assistance for boats that run aground. Separate from routine on-water towing services covered under a BoatUS membership, the port also offers diving, salvage and recovery services.

Much like an auto club for recreational boat owners, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water towing memberships for $130/year for freshwater. In addition to a BoatUS Towing Membership, members also receive more than 25 valuable BoatUS benefits including a subscription to award-winning BoatUS Magazine, free DSC-VHF radio registration and more.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn directly at (409) 332-5844, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.