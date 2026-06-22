Top Boating Safety Tips for Enjoying Fourth of July

Waterfront venues across the United States will host Independence Day celebrations to honor the nation’s 250th birthday with everything from fireworks shows to festive boat parades. This Fourth of July, boaters should be well prepared to navigate the historic crowds expected to participate in fun and exciting events planned across the nation.

Jim Emmons, Executive Director of the Water Sports Foundation, believes the holiday weekend offers a wonderful opportunity for boaters to raft up with friends, drop anchor to swim, enjoy picnics and create lifelong memories with family and friends. However, he recommends boaters take precautions to ensure a safe celebration.

“There’s nothing like the freedom boaters enjoy out on the water, but they shouldn’t forget basic safety rules especially during the holiday weekend when historic boating traffic is expected,” said Emmons. “Review boating rules and protocols with everyone on board before leaving the dock. Don’t forget to wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Know the boat’s maximum capacity and never exceed it. Avoid drinking alcohol while operating a boat and never launch fireworks or sparklers directly from your boat. Be extra diligent to keep your family and friends safe.”

In addition, Emmons encourages boaters to adopt these top boating strategies to safely enjoy this year’s patriotic festivities:

Plan Ahead & Be Prepared

Before launching your boat, thoroughly inspect the vessel and trailer. Ask your local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary about free vessel safety checks.

Carry VHF radios, phones and a registered EPIRB or PLB transponder, and confirm they are operating correctly. Bring a portable cellphone battery charger as backup.

Check current weather conditions and forecasts before and during your trip and plan accordingly.

By law, the boat operator (person at the wheel) must wear and engage the Emergency Cut-Off Switch (ECOS). This safety lanyard stops the boat’s motor should the operator fall overboard while the boat is underway.

File a Float Plan

Create a simple, written plan including a description and registration number of the boat, the names and contact information of all on board, planned destinations and expected departure and return times.

Share the plan with family, marina personnel and responsible emergency contacts.

Always Designate a Sober Skipper

Never drink alcohol and operate a boat. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents in the United States. Also, be aware that marine law enforcement will be heavily patrolling waterways and issuing costly citations to offenders.

Raft-Up Tips for Large Boat Gatherings

If you plan to drop anchor at a popular spot, review the location in advance and know required tie-off details.

As you approach your destination, slow down to idle speed.

Designate observers on your boat to watch for other boats, swimmers and paddlers.

For groups of boats, the largest boat should anchor first with fenders extended on both sides. Tie off at least two dock lines to each boat’s cleats, preferably at the bow or midship, and one at the stern.

Before starting the motor at departure, run your blower to expel gas fumes.

Night Moves & Fireworks