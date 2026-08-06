ABYC Publishes Updated Standards and Compliance Tools

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) just published Supplement 66 of its “Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft.” This annual publication provides the international marine industry with the latest updates to standards that guide more than 90% of boats built in North America.

“What really stands out in Supplement 66 is the new capacity label,” said Brian Goodwin, ABYC Standards and Compliance Director, in a news release. “The ‘not exceeding’ language and pictograms make the numbers instantly clear. With the U.S. Coast Guard now recognizing S‑7 as equivalent to federal regulations, builders get both clarity and confidence.”

Webinar Explaining Standards and Compliance Tools

On August 27, ABYC will host a complimentary webinar offering an overview of the updated standards and the tools available to help marine industry professionals proactively prepare for the 2028 model year.

Those resources include an Overview Document highlighting major changes, a Compliance Audit Tool that organizes key requirements into a practical checklist, and Test Report Templates to help manufacturers document product testing and compliance, according to the organization.

Updated Standards Include:

A-27, Alternating Current (AC) Generator Sets

C-1, Primer Bulbs (available online)

C-2, Carbon Canisters for Marine Applications (available online)

H-2, Ventilation of Boats Using Gasoline

H-5, Boat Load Capacity

H-25, Portable and Semi-Portable Marine Gasoline Fuel Systems

H-26, Powering of Boats

H-27, Seacocks, Thru-Hull Fittings, and Drain Plugs

H-28, Inflatable Boats

H-33, Diesel Fuel Systems

H-35, Powering and Load Capacity of Pontoon Boats

P-6, Propeller Shafting Systems

S-7, Boat Capacity Labels

S-8, Boat Measurement and Weight

Technical Information Reports:

T-5, Safety Signs and Labels

T-32, Design and Construction in Consideration of Aquatic Invasive Species

ABYC members can access the standards and technical tools on ABYC’s website through the standards library or the ABYC Store.

To purchase “Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft”, Supplement 66, visit www.abycinc.org/publications.

To learn about involvement in standards development, visit www.abycinc.org/getinvolved.

Register for the 2026-2027 Standards Update webinar at abycinc.org/supplement66update.