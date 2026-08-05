Gemeco to Host Annual Technical Training Event in September

Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists, a wholesale distributor of marine electronics and accessories, announced that registration is now open for its annual Technical Training Event. The four-day event, taking place September 14-17, 2026, in North Charleston, SC, offers marine dealers, installers and boatbuilders an opportunity to enhance their technical skills and earn valuable certifications.

This year’s event features four certification opportunities:

NMEA Advanced Installer (AMEI) Certification

AIRMAR Certified Installer (ACI) Training

CZone® Fundamentals Certification

NMEA 2000® Advanced Certification

In addition to these certifications, the company states that attendees can benefit from comprehensive training sessions covering AIRMAR SmartBoat® & Diesel Flow Meters, AC Antennas, Actisense, Maretron® Software, MPower® & MConnect, and NMEA 2000® Networking/Integration. The event also includes a new products overview to keep participants at the forefront of marine electronics technology.

“Our Technical Training Event is designed to empower marine industry professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Suzanne Hawley, Marine Marketing Manager at Airmar, in a news release. “By offering these certification opportunities, we’re helping dealers and installers differentiate their businesses and deliver superior service to their customers.”

Registration for the Technical Training Event costs $200 and includes most training sessions, meals and networking events. Also available at the event will be hot breakfast daily, training day lunches, dinners on Monday and Tuesday, cocktail hours on Wednesday and Thursday, and free parking.

Gemeco has secured a special hotel discounted rate of $189 per night (plus taxes) at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center.

Those interested in attending can register for the event at www.Gemeco.com.