Gemeco to Host Annual Technical Training Event in September

Krystina SkiboAugust 5, 2026
technical training event
Image credit: Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists.

Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists, a wholesale distributor of marine electronics and accessories, announced that registration is now open for its annual Technical Training Event. The four-day event, taking place September 14-17, 2026, in North Charleston, SC, offers marine dealers, installers and boatbuilders an opportunity to enhance their technical skills and earn valuable certifications.

This year’s event features four certification opportunities:

  • NMEA Advanced Installer (AMEI) Certification
  • AIRMAR Certified Installer (ACI) Training
  • CZone® Fundamentals Certification
  • NMEA 2000® Advanced Certification

In addition to these certifications, the company states that attendees can benefit from comprehensive training sessions covering AIRMAR SmartBoat® & Diesel Flow Meters, AC Antennas, Actisense, Maretron® Software, MPower® & MConnect, and NMEA 2000® Networking/Integration. The event also includes a new products overview to keep participants at the forefront of marine electronics technology.

“Our Technical Training Event is designed to empower marine industry professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Suzanne Hawley, Marine Marketing Manager at Airmar, in a news release. “By offering these certification opportunities, we’re helping dealers and installers differentiate their businesses and deliver superior service to their customers.”

Registration for the Technical Training Event costs $200 and includes most training sessions, meals and networking events. Also available at the event will be hot breakfast daily, training day lunches, dinners on Monday and Tuesday, cocktail hours on Wednesday and Thursday, and free parking.

Gemeco has secured a special hotel discounted rate of $189 per night (plus taxes) at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Airport Hotel & Convention Center.

Those interested in attending can register for the event at www.Gemeco.com.

Krystina SkiboAugust 5, 2026

Related Articles

Boating Industry Movers and Shakers logo

Boating Industry Accepting Nominations for 2026 Movers & Shakers

August 6, 2026
yamaha

Yamaha Motor Canada Appoints New Director, Marine

August 6, 2026
yamaha rightwaters

Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to Jetty Rock Foundation

August 6, 2026
Standards and Compliance

ABYC Publishes Updated Standards and Compliance Tools

August 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.