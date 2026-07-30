Overlook Marine Group Announces Expansion into Boston

To aid their Boston expansion, Overlook Marine Group appointed Dave Berardinelli as Regional Manager, where he will oversee the company’s wholesale and yacht brokerage operations throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine.

Berardinelli joins Overlook Marine Group with more than 20 years of industry experience, according to the company, having built a distinguished career with MarineMax and Russo Marine. His extensive market knowledge, leadership experience and proven success in yacht sales and brokerage make him an ideal choice to lead Overlook Marine Group’s continued growth throughout the Northeast.

“Dave’s reputation, relationships, and deep understanding of the Northeast boating market make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His appointment represents another important milestone as we continue expanding our national presence,” said Magnus Lejdstrom, CEO of Overlook Marine Group, in a news release.

Following the company’s acquisition of Admiralty Yacht Sales in Florida in March 2026, Overlook is further strengthening its presence along the East Coast with a significant investment in the Northeast. As part of this expansion, Overlook Marine Group has selected Boston, Massachusetts, as the location for its newest full-service brokerage office. The new brick-and-mortar location is scheduled to open in Fall 2026, providing enhanced sales, brokerage and client support services.