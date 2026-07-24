A New Horizon for Boating’s Brightest

It is an incredible honor to introduce myself as the new managing editor of Boating Industry. Stepping into this role at such a pivotal moment for the recreational marine world is a privilege I don’t take lightly. As I’ve spent my first few months immersing myself in the trends, the technology and the personal stories that define this community, one thing has become abundantly clear: our future is in very capable hands.

There is no better way to kick off my tenure than by presenting our July issue. I’ve been noticing a rising trend in pre-owned boat purchases, which comes as no surprise given the current economic struggles that many people are facing.

In fact, according to Marine Diagnostic Tools’ 2026 Marine Diagnostics Industry Report, pre-owned dominates the market. Roughly 858,800 pre-owned boats changed hands in 2024, about 78% of all boat transactions. The used market is where the volume is, and dealers who treat it as an afterthought are missing the bigger business.

I dive deeper into pre-owned trends in our July issue, as well as workplace culture within the marine industry. There are many great marine companies out there, but I think it’s important to highlight the ones that treat their employees like family.

Pre-owned watercraft have been on the rise lately, especially given the current economic climate and inflation. However, that doesn’t seem to be stopping boaters from what they love doing the most. Instead, they’re simply trading down from newer, fresher vessels to pre-owned boats that still get the job done, just for a cheaper price.

After speaking with a variety of dealerships and manufacturers on pre-owned trends, it doesn’t seem like anyone is worried. Boaters are still out there enjoying their summer on the water, showcasing that even during difficult times, the industry remains resilient.

Workplace culture is another hot topic, especially with many jokes being passed around online of thoughtless pizza parties and no incentive to work harder. And this is where the marine industry once again comes to the rescue, proving to others that it is still possible to treat employees the same way they want and deserve to be treated while making a profit.

The companies I spoke with on workplace culture offer some great tools on how they keep their employees happy, which ultimately benefits the success of the company in the long run.

I hope you enjoy all that our July issue presents, and I hope it sparks an idea or brings some fresh insight into your day. I’m excited to be writing for Boating industry as the summer season really ramps up and everyone is out on the water. It’s such a beautiful and fun-filled industry, and it’s great to be able to share that joy with all our readers.

I look forward to meeting many of you at upcoming boat shows and industry events. My door is always open for your stories, your feedback and your insights as we work together to keep the boating industry moving forward.