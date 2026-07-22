West Marine Set to Close 32 Additional Stores

West Marine recently added 32 stores to its list of locations that will close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, bringing the total number of closures to 91, according to the company’s store-closure directory.

This news comes after West Marine filed for bankruptcy in May. The additional locations span more than 20 states. Florida accounts for the largest concentration on the full list of closures, according to the directory, with 18 locations, including newly added stores in Deerfield Beach, Cutler Bay, Miami, Pinecrest, Delray Beach, Punta Gorda, Melbourne, Jensen Beach, Spring Hill and a second in Orlando. Washington, California and Michigan each have seven locations on the closure list.

Other additional closures include stores in:

Sacramento and Santa Barbara, CA

Branford and Norwalk, CT

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Mandeville, LA

Danvers, MA

North East, MD

Holland, MI

Minnetonka, MN

Lodi, NJ

Buffalo, Huntington Harbor and Riverhead, NY

Toledo, OH

Portland, OR

Columbia, SC

Lewisville, TX

Alexandria, VA

Burlington, VT

Bellevue and Olympia, WA

West Marine said it was a “difficult decision to close select store locations,” while emphasizing that the company continues to operate its remaining stores and online business. The retailer said gift cards, rewards benefits and warranties will be honored at other locations and online.