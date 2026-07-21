Sea Tow Foundation Adds 7 New Members to Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to reducing boating-related accidents and fatalities, just recently welcomed seven new members to its Boating Safety Advisory Council. These individuals join a distinguished group of industry leaders, educators and advocates who help guide the Foundation’s efforts to create a safer boating experience for everyone on the water.

The new members, selected by the current council with oversight from the Executive Committee of the Sea Tow Foundation, will begin their two-year terms in July 2026. During their service, council members participate in quarterly virtual meetings, collaborate on a range of boating safety initiatives and judge entries for the annual National Boating Safety Awards.

“Every member of our Advisory Council brings a unique perspective and a shared passion for making boating safer,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation, in a news release. “We’re excited to welcome these seven outstanding leaders and look forward to the ideas, expertise, and collaboration they’ll bring as we continue developing programs and initiatives that help more people enjoy safe, confident days on the water.”

New Boating Safety Advisory Council Members

Maggi Adey is the Member Services Manager at the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), where she supports industry engagement, workforce development, and boating safety initiatives. A lifelong boater raised on the Chesapeake Bay, she is passionate about helping make boating safer for all.

Michaela Austin is the Marketing Director at Goodhue Boat Company, where she leads marketing efforts across multiple locations with a focus on education, community engagement, and helping make boating more approachable, welcoming, and safe for everyone.

Brian Chandler, APR, Founder and CEO of Commonwealth Public Relations, brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications, public relations, and crisis communications, including over a decade serving the marine industry. He has led numerous boating safety awareness campaigns and serves on the board and education committee of Marine Marketers of America.

John Dial is the founder of At The Helm Training and brings more than 40 years of experience across the recreational boating and yachting industry. A lifelong advocate for boating education, he has built a career spanning yacht operations, brokerage, and professional training, and is dedicated to helping boaters gain the knowledge and confidence to enjoy the water safely.

Stu Gilfillen is the Executive Director of Tall Ships America and previously served as Director of Education for US Sailing. With decades of experience in sailing education and instructor development, he is a past Board Chair of the National Safe Boating Council and remains a strong advocate for boating safety and education.

Capt. Chris Juall of The Qualified Captain is a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Master Captain, National Safe Boating Council-certified on-water instructor, and lifelong boater with more than 40 years of experience. He currently serves in multiple national leadership roles within the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and is dedicated to advancing recreational boating safety through education and accident prevention.

John Malatak of America’s Boating Club is a nationally recognized recreational boating safety educator and former Chief of Program Operations for the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety. A member of the National Boating Safety Hall of Fame, he has spent decades advancing boating education, national safety standards, and public outreach initiatives.

Full Advisory Council Roster:

Maggi Adey, American Boat & Yacht Council

Michaela Austin, Goodhue Boat Company

Austin Bliss, Sensar Marine

Steven Bull, Bullitage Media, Inc.

Brian Chandler, APR,Commonwealth Public Relations

Madison Cherenzia, Norwest Marine

Gary Childress, Northpoint Commercial Finance

Lili Colby, Mustang Survival

Gunnar Davies, MRAA

John Dial, At the Helm Training

Stu Gilfillen, Tall Ships America

Jeremy Holcomb, Freedom Boat Club

Paul Joyce, Venice Police Marine Unit

Capt. Chris Juall, The Qualified Captain

John Malatak, America’s Boating Club

Caroline Mantel, Boat History Report

Vicki Norman, Digital Throttle

Leslie Palmer, Lakeland Boating

Franklin Pillsbury IV, MarineMax

John Sewell, Brunswick

Ally Stacy, Strong’s Marine

Advisory Council Executive Committee: