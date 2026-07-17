New Video Explores Chart Plotting Apps for Safer Navigation

As smartphones and tablets become increasingly common at the helm, America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons has released a new educational video to help recreational boaters better understand the capabilities and limitations of marine chart plotting applications.

Produced by America’s Boating Channel, the video introduces viewers to the growing variety of chart plotting apps available for mobile devices and explains how they can enhance situational awareness while navigating on the water, according to the organization.

The video covers essential features found in many chart plotting apps, including GPS positioning, electronic nautical charts, route planning, waypoint creation, speed and course monitoring, and real-time navigation. It also discusses important considerations when selecting an app, according to the organization, such as chart accuracy, offline capabilities, device battery life and compatibility with onboard electronics.

“Chart plotting apps have made marine navigation more accessible than ever,” said Jan Wright, the National Educational Officer for America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, in a news release. “However, boaters should understand both their advantages and their limitations. This video helps recreational boaters make informed decisions about using these powerful navigation tools safely and effectively.”

The video emphasizes that while mobile navigation apps can be valuable aids, they should not replace proper voyage planning, maintaining a lookout, understanding traditional navigation principles or carrying appropriate backup navigation resources.

Whether boating on inland lakes, rivers, coastal waters, or the Great Lakes, the video provides practical guidance for both new and experienced boaters interested in incorporating mobile technology into their navigation practices, according to the organization.

The new video is available free of charge on the America’s Boating Channel website and YouTube channel.