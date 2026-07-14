WSIA Encourages Boaters and Water Sports Enthusiasts to Pass The Handle

Krystina SkiboJuly 14, 2026
pass the handle

The Water Sports Industry Association is encouraging boaters, wake parks, schools, camps, dealers and water sports enthusiasts across the country to participate in Pass The Handle Week, taking place July 13–19, 2026.

Pass The Handle is an annual campaign dedicated to growing participation in water sports by inviting experienced riders to introduce someone new to life on the water, according to the association. Whether it is waterskiing, wakeboarding, wakesurfing, tubing or kneeboarding, every first ride helps create new memories, new confidence and the next generation of water sports participants.

The primary Pass The Handle Day will take place on Sunday, July 19, according to the association, but events, special deals and first-timer opportunities are happening throughout the week at participating wake parks, camps, schools and water sports businesses.

Participants can host or attend a local event, invite a first-timer out on the water, check with local wake parks or schools for specials and share photos and videos on social media using #PassTheHandle, according to the association.

More information and promotional resources are available at PassTheHandle.com.

Krystina SkiboJuly 14, 2026

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