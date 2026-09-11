Erickson Marine Names Nick Miller Chief Growth Officer

Krystina SkiboSeptember 11, 2026
Erickson Marine logo
Erickson Marine logo

Erickson Marine has named marine industry veteran Nick Miller as Chief Growth Officer, expanding the company’s executive leadership as the longtime Sarasota dealership builds on nearly three decades of success and advances into its next phase of growth.

In the new role, Miller will focus on initiatives spanning marketing, technology, analytics, strategic partnerships, business development and new market opportunities, according to the company, working alongside Erickson Marine’s existing leadership team.

“I’ve followed Nick’s work in the marine industry for years and have always had a great deal of respect for his experience and what he brings to the table,” said Bill Erickson, Founder and Owner of Erickson Marine, in a news release. “He knows the marine business, and I believe his experience will be a real asset as we continue moving Erickson Marine forward. We’re pleased to have him and looking forward to what we will accomplish together.”

“Erickson Marine already has the things that are hardest to build: strong customer relationships, loyalty, integrity and a respected family name. By combining that foundation with new technology, AI and fresh ideas, I believe the company is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of growth. I’m excited about our future and delighted to be a part of it,” Miller added.

Miller brings decades of marine industry experience, including vice president roles with Pro-Line Boats, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats and Baja Marine, according to the company. His background includes marketing, business development, strategic partnerships, sales growth and emerging technologies, including AI and digital strategy.

Krystina SkiboSeptember 11, 2026

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