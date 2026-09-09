Four Fish Yacht Club and Marina to Host Grand Opening

Integra Marinas, the marina platform of Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments, announced the grand opening of Four Fish Yacht Club and Marina. This marks the completion of a multi-year redevelopment of the Jensen Beach waterfront property.

The redevelopment is anchored by a new fully enclosed, Category 5 hurricane-resistant dry stack building featuring 141 dry rack spaces. The marina also offers 22 boat lifts, 50 wet slips, a dedicated floating fuel dock and more than 600 linear feet of floating transient docks, according to the company. Dry stack storage and boat lifts accommodate vessels up to 45 feet, while wet slips accommodate up to 85 feet with an 8-foot maximum draft. Additional offerings include boat and trailer storage, pump-out service, boat sales and service, a marina store, concierge services, and other modern amenities designed to elevate the boater experience.

“The opening of Four Fish marks the realization of the vision we set out for this property,” said Victor Ballestas, Principal at Integra Investments, in a news release. “With the new dry stack facility, expanded docking capacity, and enhanced amenities, Four Fish reflects our commitment to creating exceptional waterfront destinations. We’re proud to introduce this marina to the Treasure Coast community.”

“We’re excited to officially welcome boaters to Four Fish,” added Tyler Girolamo, General Manager of Four Fish Yacht Club and Marina. “Whether you’re a longtime customer or visiting for the first time, our team is committed to delivering an incredible experience on and off the water.”

Integra Investments acquired the property, formerly Four Fish Inn and Marina, in 2022 alongside investment partner BLG Capital Advisors, the company notes.

Located at 2225 NE Indian River Drive on the Intracoastal Waterway at channel marker 222, Four Fish Yacht Club and Marina serves both local and transient boaters between Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach. The marina is also home to Legacy Marine and Pocket Yacht Company, providing on-site brokerage, sales and boating services.