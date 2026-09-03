ABYC Foundation Opens Scholarship Applications for Spring 2027

The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation has opened scholarship applications for students enrolling in post-secondary marine service technology, marine trades and related technical education programs for spring 2027. Applications will be accepted through October 31.

Through scholarships and workforce development programs, the ABYC Foundation helps reduce financial barriers and strengthen the pipeline of skilled marine professionals.

“Having spent much of my career in marine trades education, I’ve seen firsthand how access to training can open doors,” said Lisa Van Gruisen, ABYC Accreditation Coordinator, in a news release. “These scholarships help students turn an interest in the marine industry into a real career path while helping our industry develop the skilled workforce it needs.”

Beginning with the spring 2027 cycle, the ABYC Foundation will offer two scholarship application periods each year.

The spring 2027 scholarship timeline is:

Application deadline: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Award notification: Early December 2026

Supporting the Next Generation of Marine Professionals

Among the opportunities administered by the ABYC Foundation is the Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund, established to honor the legacy of longtime marine industry leader Larry Porche and his commitment to excellence, mentorship and workforce development. The fund supports students who demonstrate a strong interest in technical careers within the marine industry, according to the organization, with scholarship contributions going directly toward recipients’ education and class expenses.

“We’re excited to help students who have an interest and passion for boating find a career in the marine industry,” said Kurt Forsman, on behalf of the directors of the Larry Porche Blue Horizon Scholarship Fund, in the release. “Technical education provides a strong foundation and a clear path into an industry that has a real need for skilled technicians. For students who enjoy boating and working with their hands, this is an opportunity to turn that passion into a rewarding and lucrative career.”

“We need the industry’s help reaching the next generation of marine professionals,” Van Gruisen added. “Share this opportunity with your local schools, instructors and students, and consider supporting the scholarship fund. The more we can connect students with education and resources, the stronger our future workforce will be.”

Students interested in applying for a spring 2027 scholarship can visit abycinc.org/scholarship-application/.