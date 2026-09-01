First Robalo Boats Arrive at Holly Acres RV and Marine

The first Robalo Boats have officially arrived at Holly Acres RV & Marine, marking the next step in the dealership’s expansion of its marine offerings for boaters throughout the region.

The first arrivals include the Robalo R206 and R230, according to the dealership, both now available for customers to see in person. Holly Acres announced on June 25 that it had become an authorized Robalo dealer, bringing the fishing and recreational boat brand into the Holly Acres family.

The addition of Robalo expands Holly Acres’ ability to serve fishing, center-console and family boaters throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Southern Maryland and the Potomac River region. Robalo boats will be displayed and sold at both Holly Acres RV & Marine and Holly Acres On The Water.

“Adding Robalo is a natural fit for Holly Acres and for the boating community we serve,” said Rufino Cruz Jr. (Sales Manager for Holly Acres), in a news release. “Our goal is to make boat ownership as convenient as possible by giving customers one place for sales, service, storage, parts and marina access.”

Holly Acres will also provide ongoing service support for Robalo owners through its trained and certified technicians, according to the dealership.