Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Names Scott Hersey Pro Staff and Sponsorship Manager

Krystina SkiboAugust 25, 2026
yamaha
Scott Hersey, Pro Staff and Sponsorship Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has appointed Scott Hersey to Pro Staff and Sponsorship Manager within the Marketing Department. In his new role, Hersey manages Yamaha’s freshwater and saltwater professional angler programs and tournament sponsorships.

Hersey leads Yamaha’s involvement with the Bassmaster® Elite Tournament Series, according to the company, where Yamaha serves as a premiere engine sponsor for all Elite tournaments and television coverage. He also manages the company’s sponsorship of the Coastal Conservation Association® (CCA) STAR tournaments in Florida, Louisiana and Alabama.

“Scott brings extensive marine industry experience and a genuine passion for boating and fishing to this role,” said Megan Campbell, Marine Sponsorships and Events Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “His tenure with Yamaha and strong understanding of our customers, dealers and fishing community make him a valuable leader for our pro staff and sponsorship programs.”

Hersey joined Yamaha in 2016 in the Outboard Customer Call Center. Most recently, he held the position of Outboard District Marketing Manager in southwest Florida for almost nine years, according to the company. Before joining Yamaha, Hersey spent eight years at Park Marina on Lake Allatoona, gaining experience in marine service and operations.

Hersey reports directly to Megan Campbell, Marine Sponsorships and Events Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Krystina SkiboAugust 25, 2026

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