The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is continuing its year-long data collection effort for the 2026 National Recreational Boating Safety Survey (NRBSS), which will provide detailed estimates in every state of how many people go boating, what types of boats they use and how often they go boating. This survey is funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the USCG.

The survey supports national safety and law enforcement programs by improving boating safety, the Coast Guard notes. The ongoing 2026 NRBSS is particularly important as it is the first time the survey has been conducted since 2020 when the industry saw a rise in boating as an outdoor activity across the country. The Coast Guard has regularly conducted the survey since 1973, and it was last conducted in 2018.

“The NRBSS has an extensive history of giving important insight into how people are boating in waterways across the country,” said Captain Brent Schmadeke, Office Chief, Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary & Boating Safety, United States Coast Guard, in a news release. “The findings are critical in guiding the Coast Guard’s security efforts to keep boating safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Continuing Research on Boating Safety

The survey is being conducted via cooperative agreement by NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization. As part of this year-long initiative, NORC continues to interview more than 50,000 households across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to gather information from individuals who own or rent boats, according to the news release. The results will provide valuable information to national, state and local agencies through both national and state-level estimates.

Selected households continue to be invited to participate in the study via invitation letters, postcards, emails and text messages. Those who receive an invitation are heavily encouraged to participate to have their voice heard.

Boaters still have a chance to sign up and be randomly selected to receive a survey before the current collection period ends. To sign up, please fill out this short form.

Participating will help the United States Coast Guard keep our rivers, oceans and other waterways safe. Respondent information will be held in the strictest confidence and will be grouped to produce statistical summaries.