Forest River Marine Launches Interactive 3D Boat Builder

Forest River Marine is making the boat-buying experience more interactive and personalized with its new 3D Boat Builder, a digital platform available across its marine brands, including Berkshire, Dockside, South Bay and Trifecta.

The platform allows customers to build their pontoon online and explore layouts, colors, furniture packages, engines and premium features, the company notes, with each selection displayed in interactive 3D. Augmented Reality (AR) functionality takes the experience even further, allowing customers to step inside and explore the boat they created virtually. Customers can now see their selections come together before ever visiting a dealership.

“Buying a boat should be just as exciting as owning one,” said Philip Podgorny, General Manager of Forest River Marine, in a news release. “When you’re shopping for a boat, you shouldn’t have to guess what the finished product is going to look like. We wanted to give people the ability to build their dream pontoon, see every choice they make in real time, and have fun with the process. By the time they visit a dealer, they’ll already have a clear vision of exactly what they want.”

3D Boat Builder Special Features

With the new interactive 3D Boat Builder, customers can:

Design their boat in fully interactive 3D.

Customize layouts, furniture, colors, flooring, engines, and premium options.

See every selection update instantly as changes are made.

View MSRP pricing throughout the configuration process.

Save personalized builds to revisit later or share with participating dealers.

Use Augmented Reality (AR) on mobile devices to place their configured boat in a driveway, garage, dock, or other real-world environment.

Explore options with confidence before visiting a dealership.

Once a customer completes their build, a detailed summary of the boat they created is saved and sent via email to both the customer and their nearest Forest River Marine dealer, the company explains.

The interactive 3D Boat Builder is now available across all Forest River Marine pontoon brands. Customers can visit the Berkshire, Dockside, South Bay or Trifecta websites to begin designing their perfect pontoon.