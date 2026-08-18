The Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show Returns in September

The Discover Boating® Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina September 24-27, 2026, with more boats to see and deals to shop, free boat rides, paddle sports demos, new Captain’s Cove interactive education center, complimentary Boating 101 tours, expanded Engine Alley and fun for the whole family.

This annual tradition celebrates 50 years in 2026 and invites seasoned captains and nautical novices to experience the best of life on the water. Tickets can bepurchased at BoatShowNorwalk.com.

New Norwalk Boat Show Experiences

New this year, the new Captain’s Cove, led by Annapolis School of Seamanship instructors and boating experts, makes it easier to learn about boating, find the right boat, build skills and connect with experts and the local boating community, the organization notes. Features include:

Ask Me Anything: Boating Help Desk – Talk one-on-one with boating experts about choosing a boat, questions to ask dealers, and the basics of boat storage, maintenance and insurance.

– Talk one-on-one with boating experts about choosing a boat, questions to ask dealers, and the basics of boat storage, maintenance and insurance. No Boat? No Problem: Ways to Get on the Wate r – Learn how to get started in boating without owning a boat, including rental programs, boat clubs and memberships, plus local resources for getting on the water.

r – Learn how to get started in boating without owning a boat, including rental programs, boat clubs and memberships, plus local resources for getting on the water. Fred’s Shed: Basic Boat Maintenance and Tips – Hands-on demonstrations cover essential boat maintenance, including engine care, battery checks, fuel and fluid basics, trailer and tire checks, and pre- and post-departure inspections.

– Hands-on demonstrations cover essential boat maintenance, including engine care, battery checks, fuel and fluid basics, trailer and tire checks, and pre- and post-departure inspections. Docking Basics: Skills Clinics – Live demonstrations break down docking fundamentals, line handling, knots and pre-departure preparation for boaters of all experience levels.

– Live demonstrations break down docking fundamentals, line handling, knots and pre-departure preparation for boaters of all experience levels. Meet the Crew: Local Boating Community Hub – Connect with local marinas, clubs and boating organizations and discover resources for continuing your boating journey after the show.

Another new experience that’s offered at the Norwalk Boat Show is the free guided boat show tour for attendees. Complimentary expert-led tours make it easier to navigate the show, compare boats and technology, and learn the basics of boat ownership. Tours run daily for approximately 30–45 minutes, according to the organization. Space is limited to 12 guests per tour and advance registration is required. Hightlights include:

Engine Alley Tour – Led by Fred’s Shed staff, this tour explores the latest marine propulsion systems and engine technology from leading manufacturers—ideal for boaters interested in repowering or understanding what’s under the hood.

– Led by Fred’s Shed staff, this tour explores the latest marine propulsion systems and engine technology from leading manufacturers—ideal for boaters interested in repowering or understanding what’s under the hood. Meet Your Match: Choosing the Right Boat – Led by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, attendees compare hull designs, layouts, features and NMMA Certification to learn how to choose the right boat for their lifestyle. Ideal for first-time boat buyers and anyone beginning the boat-shopping process.

Choosing the Right Boat – Led by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, attendees compare hull designs, layouts, features and NMMA Certification to learn how to choose the right boat for their lifestyle. Ideal for first-time boat buyers and anyone beginning the boat-shopping process. Boating 101 – This beginner-friendly tour from the Annapolis School of Seamanship covers boat ownership basics, different boat types and how to shop a boat show—ideal for first-time attendees and people new to boating.

– This beginner-friendly tour from the Annapolis School of Seamanship covers boat ownership basics, different boat types and how to shop a boat show—ideal for first-time attendees and people new to boating. On-Water Lifestyle Tour – Explore a variety of boats and learn how different features and layouts support activities such as entertaining, watersports and family cruising

All of this and more can be discovered at the 2026 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show. Taking place Thursday-Sunday, September 24-27, 2026 at the Norwalk Cove Marina, located at 48 Calf Pasture Beach Rd, Norwalk, CT 06855, tickets are now on sale now at BoatShowNorwalk.com. $20 for adults; $10 for ages 13-17, children 12 and under get in FREE when accompanied by a paid adult.