Nimbus Boats Increases US Market Share

According to Infocus / Info-Link (June 2026), Nimbus Boats increased its share among the three leading Scandinavian boat brands in the U.S. from 11% to 16% over the rolling 12 months ending June 2026, for a gain of 4.8 percentage points and a 42.9% increase in share position.

The growth is particularly significant given the challenging conditions facing the recreational marine industry. While the overall competitive segment contracted during the period, Nimbus maintained its retail volume while substantially increasing its share of the market, according to Infocus.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work our Nimbus team has put forth in the USA and Sweden, as well as the commitment and hard work of our dealer partners,” said Dave Patnaude, Vice President of Nimbus USA, in a news release. “This growth is the result of people working together toward a common goal. Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Nimbus Boats Accelerates U.S. Dealer Expansion

Building on this market-share growth, Nimbus Boats states that it is accelerating efforts to expand its U.S. dealer network and is actively seeking qualified dealer partners in select open markets throughout the United States.

The company is looking to partner with established marine retailers that have a strong presence in their local markets, and the resources and expertise required to successfully develop a premium international boat brand.

Marine dealers interested in discussing available Nimbus territories and future dealer opportunities are encouraged to contact Nimbus Boats USA.