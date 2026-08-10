MarineMax agrees to $1.5B all-cash sale

MarineMax, Inc. and Blackstone’s Safe Harbor Marinas announced they have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Safe Harbor will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of MarineMax for $53.00 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

The purchase price represents a premium of 96% to MarineMax’s closing share price of $27.03 on January 30, 2026, the last trading day prior to public disclosure of an unsolicited non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the Company, as well as a premium of 110% to the Company’s 90-day volume weighted average price for the period ended January 30, 2026.

The transaction is the culmination of a competitive strategic review process led by the Company’s Board of Directors and management, with the assistance of the Company’s independent financial and legal advisors.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Safe Harbor,” said Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. “Throughout this process, we have remained focused on maximizing value for our shareholders and positioning MarineMax for continued growth and success. I am proud of the strength of our differentiated, resilient and integrated model, loyal customer base, talented team and premium product portfolio. The scale of our combined platforms will help us enhance and expand our offerings, deepen our partner and customer relationships, and provide greater opportunities for our team.”

Baxter Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor, said, “MarineMax has a talented team and deep relationships across the industry. By bringing together these two complementary businesses, we believe we can create greater value for boaters and an expanded service offering for the industry. We look forward to partnering with the MarineMax team to support their next chapter of growth.”

Rebecca White, Chairperson of the Board, added, “The transaction announced today is the result of careful consideration and negotiation by the Board and management. Following a thoughtful and comprehensive process, the Board unanimously concluded that this transaction is in the best interests of MarineMax and its shareholders, and that the transaction price represents compelling and certain value for MarineMax’s shares.”

Transaction Details

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Board, is expected to close by the end of the calendar year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals and the approval of MarineMax’s shareholders. The Board recommends that MarineMax shareholders vote their shares in favor of the transaction at a special meeting of shareholders that will be held to vote on the transaction. The closing of the transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

If the transaction is completed, MarineMax would become a privately held company, and MarineMax’s common stock would no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator and superyacht services company, with over 120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and 65 marina and storage facilities. The business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, Cruisers Yachts, Aviara luxury dayboats; Intrepid Powerboats, as well as financing, insurance services and digital technology products. The company also operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers charter boating vacations.