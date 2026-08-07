Moose Landing Marina Receives Top Award from Starcraft Boats

On Monday, August 3, Moose Landing Marina, a Marina Holdings company, was awarded the Harold A. Shrock Award at the Starcraft Annual Dealer Meeting in New Paris, Indiana.

Recognized as one of the top marine facilities in the country, Moose Landing Marina is Five Star Certified and a Top 100 Dealer.

“Receiving the Harold A. Schrock Award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Moose Landing Marina,” said Will Monson, General Sales Manager at Moose Landing Marina, in a news release. “Starcraft Boats has been a valued partner for many years, and we’re proud to represent a brand known for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional buying experience and helping more families create lasting memories on the water.”

“Moose Landing Marina embodies everything the Harold A. Shrock Award stands for — integrity, loyalty, and an unwavering commitment to our brand,” added Peter Barrett, CEO of Smoker Craft, the parent company of Starcraft Boats. “Under Owner Steve Arnold and Will Monson’s leadership, they’ve built one of the premier marine facilities in the country, and their passion for Starcraft’s full lineup of boats sets the standard for our entire dealer network.”