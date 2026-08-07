Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Returns to Florida for October Event

Krystina SkiboAugust 7, 2026
ladies let's go fishing
Image credit: Ladies, Let's Go Fishing.

The nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation will host their Keys University and Fishing Fever Tournament from October 16-18, 2026. This event features hands-on instruction, networking, optional fishing charters and fun tournament competition in the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.

Held at the Tavernier Elks Lodge, the weekend includes:

  • Friday: Fishing and an evening networking social and fundraiser (6:30–8:30 pm)
  • Saturday: Educational sessions (9 am-4 pm) with topics such as offshore, inshore and bottom fishing, tackle, conservation and fishing basics. Hands-on skill stations include knot tying, casting, dehooking, bait rigging, spin casting and more
  • Sunday: Fishing and Fishing Fever awards

Instructors include noted captains and fishing educators such as Captains Lee Lavery, Jeanne Towne, Rob Modys, Betty Bauman, FWC and others, according to the organization.

Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Key Details

On Friday and Sunday, optional inshore or offshore charter fishing trips are offered, the organization notes, or participants can fish from their own boats for the friendly LLGF Fishing Fever Tournament with prizes for top catches. No experience or equipment is needed—everything is provided.

In 2025, participants hooked 150 fish including mahi, redfish, tarpon and more.

Registration, including instruction, equipment usage, lunch, welcome social and gifts, is $125 Early, $145 Regular and $180 VIP Package with premium gifts and discounts. Women with teen discount is available, according to the organization. Charter boat fishing is additional. The host hotel is Sunset Inn, Islamorada. Event venue is Tavernier Elks Lodge, 92600 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 (MM 92 Bayside).

Additional upcoming LLGF events, with optional or included fishing are:

  • Sept. 12, 2026 Freshwater Bass Seminar South Florida Dania Beach, FL
  • Nov. 21-22, 2026 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy Guy Harvey Resort
  • Feb. 5-7, 2027 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament Islamorada, FL

To register, visit www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.

Krystina SkiboAugust 7, 2026

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