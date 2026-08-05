IBEX Offers Continuing Education Credits to Licensed Insurance Professionals

For the first time, Florida licensed insurance professionals can earn Continuing Education (CE) credit at IBEX, an approved Continuing Education training provider. Through the Florida Department of Financial Services, attendees will gain access to eight state-approved seminars worth up to 16 CE hours during the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference, October 6-8, 2026, in Tampa, Florida.

As high-speed hull designs, organized theft, evolving regulations, and advanced electronics continue to transform today’s boats, insurance professionals face increasingly complex questions surrounding risk, liability, claims and accident investigation. IBEX’s new CE offering gives attendees the opportunity to fulfill licensing requirements while gaining practical knowledge directly from the professionals designing, building, repairing, regulating and investigating today’s vessels.

Developed in collaboration with marine insurance professionals, the seminars are designed for insurance producers, claims adjusters, investigators and surveyors alongside boat builders, repairers, designers, manufacturers and service technicians. Sessions are led by experienced insurance investigators, attorneys, regulatory officials, law enforcement representatives and other recognized experts.

“Whether investigating a vessel’s casualty, evaluating emerging technologies, or understanding liability and risk, meaningful solutions require collaboration across disciplines,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “Unlike a traditional insurance conference, IBEX brings claims adjusters, producers, investigators, surveyors, boat builders, designers, repairers, manufacturers, and regulatory experts together in one place. That cross-disciplinary environment gives attendees a deeper understanding of how today’s vessels are designed, built, maintained, and investigated. We believe this insight will translate into stronger underwriting, more informed claims decisions, and better risk assessment.”

Gain Marine Industry Insights Through IBEX

By bringing these diverse perspectives together, the IBEX seminars explore the complex issues where design, construction, operations, regulations, safety and insurance all intersect.Rather than learning in an insurance-only environment, attendees participate in discussions alongside the engineers, builders, technicians, surveyors, manufacturers and regulators who are shaping the future of recreational boating.

The IBEX team worked closely with professionals throughout the marine insurance community to develop the eight-session CE series. Together, the seminars address today’s most pressing issues in marine claims, risk assessment, accident investigation, regulatory compliance, vessel construction, safety standards and emerging technologies.

The following eight state-approved seminars qualify for Florida Continuing Education credit in General Lines (Property & Casualty):

When Tragedy Strikes: Case Studies in Marine Accident Investigation and Liability

On the Edge: Safety, Standards, and Liability in High-Speed Boats

Failure Analysis of Gear Cases

Organized Theft in the Marine Industry: How Boats Are Being Targeted and How to Fight Back

Fuel Tank Best Practices and Failure Analysis

When Carbon Conducts: Electrical Risks in High-Performance Boatbuilding

Marine Manufacturing EHS & Regulatory Update: What You Need to Know

When Inspectors Knock: What Compliance and Safety Visits Reveal

Attendees may register for as few as one approved seminar or attend all eight through www.ibexshow.com, earning CE credit for each qualifying session completed. Insurance CE hours are available only for designated, state-approved seminars; not all IBEX educational sessions qualify for Florida CE credit.

In addition to earning CE credits, IBEX 2026 conference attendees gain access to more than 40 technical education sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, live demonstrations and unparalleled networking with the professionals driving innovation across the recreational marine industry.