New Educational Video Explains Cordless Engine Cutoff Switches

America’s Boating Channel, the boating safety video service of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, just released a new educational video explaining the benefits and proper use of cordless (wireless) engine cutoff switch systems (ECOS).

The video helps recreational boaters understand how cordless engine cutoff switches work, how they differ from traditional engine cutoff lanyards and why they can encourage greater compliance with engine cutoff switch safety requirements while providing increased freedom of movement at the helm.

Engine cutoff switches are designed to stop a boat’s engine if the operator is unexpectedly separated from the helm, the organization explains, helping reduce the risk of runaway vessels and serious injuries. Cordless systems accomplish this by using a wearable electronic fob that communicates with a receiver connected to the boat’s engine. If the operator falls overboard or moves beyond the system’s operating range, the engine automatically shuts down.

The video discusses the advantages and limitations of cordless systems, including battery management, proper attachment of the cordless fob, system testing and the importance of following the manufacturer’s operating instructions. It also reminds boaters that regardless of the type of engine cutoff system installed, it is only effective when the operator uses it every time the boat is underway.

“Whether you use a traditional lanyard or a cordless engine cutoff switch, the important thing is to use an engine cutoff switch every time you operate your boat,” said America’s Boating Club Chief Commander Mike Weidel in a news release. “This video helps boaters understand how wireless systems work so they can make informed decisions about the safety equipment they use on the water.”

The video is intended for recreational boaters of all experience levels is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.