RAD Appoints New USA Sales Manager

Krystina SkiboJuly 28, 2026
RAD logo
RAD logo

Marine technology company RAD has appointed Sean Wilson as USA sales manager, marking the latest step in its ongoing North American growth strategy.

The expansion follows the opening of a US office in Charleston in late 2025, according to the company. Sean’s arrival brings senior, on the ground commercial leadership to support customers and dealers as RAD scales its US presence. With more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience across the energy, marine and technology sectors, Sean brings extensive hands-on maritime expertise to the role, underscored by his credentials as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed Master Captain. He has built a career around bringing innovative technologies to market and helping operators adopt next generation propulsion and control systems.

“RAD is uniquely positioned to lead the marine industry’s shift toward smarter, more capable propulsion systems,” Sean commented in a news release. “The company’s technology delivers the performance, reliability and practicality that customers need. I’m excited to work with new customers and partners in North America and introduce them to RAD’s innovative capabilities.”

“North America represents a significant growth opportunity for us,” added Chris Shepherd, CCO of RAD. “Sean’s combination of commercial expertise and maritime skills gives us a strong foundation to support customers across the region, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. We look forward to the impact he will have in this important market and to watch him expand on our current partnerships.”

Krystina SkiboJuly 28, 2026

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