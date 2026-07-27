Workplace Culture is Marine Manufacturing’s Ultimate Retention Tool

For decades, the standard playbook for measuring success in boat manufacturing was simple: track the order book, optimize the supply chain and push for maximum output on the assembly line. But as the industry navigates an era defined by a shrinking pool of veteran tradespeople, rapid technological evolution and a shifting generation of workers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are discovering that their most critical asset isn’t the tooling on the floor—it’s the workplace culture inside the plant.

Building a modern boat requires a complex blend of traditional, hands-on craft and advanced engineering. Yet, across the marine manufacturing sector, builders are facing identical hurdles: an aging workforce nearing retirement, steep competition for skilled labor from outside industries and a clear demand from the next generation for better career mapping, supportive leadership and workplace flexibility.

The manufacturers moving the needle on retention are no longer treating workplace culture as a human resources afterthought. Instead, they are leveraging it as a core business strategy—reimagining everything from safety standards and internal advancement paths to plant floor communication and employee well-being.

Sharrow Marine, a propeller manufacturer, is seeing positive results from putting their employees first.

Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine.

“At Sharrow, we believe that people define results,” Greg Sharrow, Founder and CEO of Sharrow Marine, explains. “We put a tremendous amount of effort into finding the right people, hiring the right people, defining their roles and giving them the ability to operate on their jobs without micro-managing them.”

Micromanaging can cause employees to get irritated and feel suffocated, which is why Sharrow Marine avoids this type of management. While it can be advantageous in certain short-term situations, such as training new employees, the National Library of Medicine published an article explaining that long-term micromanagement can cause low employee morale, high staff turnover, a reduction in productivity and employee dissatisfaction.

“Not being micro-managers has been a powerful motivating force in our company. It empowers our employees to make critical decisions within their specific roles to elevate the brand, the culture and our manufacturing capabilities,” Sharrow says.

Instilling Hands-On Experiences

Aside from the obvious example of micro-management, there are plenty of other innovative ways that companies within the marine industry are enforcing positive workplace culture. For many businesses, keeping hands-on experiences at the forefront seems to be the key.

“At MasterCraft, we believe innovation and craftsmanship go hand in hand,” Krista Schipner, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, MasterCraft, explains. “We invest heavily in engineering, design technology, manufacturing systems and digital tools, but at the end of the day every boat is still built by skilled craftsmen and women who take tremendous pride in their work.”

The goal for MasterCraft isn’t to overwhelm their employees with the latest technologies. Instead, they encourage their teams to embrace new technologies that improve quality, efficiency and the customer experience while never losing sight of the details that can only be achieved through experience, attention and accountability.

“The goal isn’t to replace craftsmanship with technology—it’s to empower craftsmanship with better tools,” Schipner says.

Sharing similar goals is BRIG USA. According to the company’s marketing team, BRIG aims to stay very hands-on with boat building.

“We stay close to the product, listen to our dealers and never lose sight of the details that make a boat feel special,” the team says. “That balance keeps our team excited about innovation while staying focused on quality.”

And despite being a global brand, BRIG ensures that balance remains in every location.

“BRIG has a strong global culture, and that makes a huge difference,” their marketing team notes. “Our factory team, our US team, our partners around the world and our dealer network all support one another. Even though we may be in different places, it feels like one team.”

Image credit: BRIG USA.

A Healthy Flow of Communication

No matter the industry you work in, communication is key to ensuring a positive workplace culture. Boating manufacturer Chris-Craft Boats is a huge believer in healthy communication. In fact, it’s at the core of everything they do at the company.

“Culture is the foundation of everything we do at Chris-Craft, and preserving and strengthening that culture remains a top priority as we grow,” Allison Scharnow, Vice President Marketing and Customer Experience at Chris-Craft, explains. “We achieve this through transparent communication, ensuring that employees understand how the company is evolving and how their contributions directly impact our success. We work hard to keep our team connected to our products, our customers and our vision for the future.”

BRIG USA relies heavily on communication to ensure workplace culture remains intact as it continues to expand its footprint.

“As we grow, we try to keep the same collaborative, supportive culture that makes BRIG special. Communication is a big part of that,” their marketing team says. “Everyone is working toward the same goal, and we want people to feel like they are part of something exciting.”

Sharrow Marine also relies heavily on communication as the company expands its nationwide dealer network. Recently, they partnered with CWR Wholesale Distribution to reach new dealers. To maintain a successful partnership, Sharrow needs to collaborate with CWR daily to ensure they’re receiving the support they need from the Sharrow team.

It all boils down to communication.

“It’s so important to keep those connections strong and make sure you have the right people internally who can help ensure those connections stay strong,” Sharrow says. “To help with this, one of the things we’ve done recently is hire a new Director of Sales to make sure we build into this nationwide network the right way and make it a success. We also recently hired a Director of Manufacturing Operations to bring leadership roles into our manufacturing and operations.”

Image credit: MasterCraft.

Training Competent Employees

Hiring the right staff to ensure open and healthy communication within a company is crucial for success. And Chris-Craft has training plans set in stone to do just that.

“One of Chris-Craft’s strategic pillars is building a high-performing culture rooted in accountability, development and growth,” Scharnow says. “From day one, new production team members are paired with experienced employees who provide hands-on training, mentorship and guidance. Our leads and supervisors also play a critical role in helping new hires develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.”

Scharnow explains how crucial it is to place an emphasis on frontline leadership development. This helps ensure that Chris-Craft leaders are equipped to coach, engage and develop their teams effectively.

“One initiative we are particularly proud of is the skills-based career progression matrix we recently developed in partnership with the nonprofit organization Jobs for the Future (JFF),” Scharnow notes. “This framework provides employees with a clear understanding of the skills and competencies needed to advance within their current role or prepare for future opportunities. By creating defined career pathways, we help employees take ownership of their development while fostering a culture of continuous learning and advancement.”

Providing regular feedback on everyday workflow is also a critical aspect of keeping employees trained and knowledgeable about their day-to-day tasks. BRIG USA does this by keeping open communication between team members and sharing feedback quickly.

“Dealer input, customer questions and product knowledge all work together to help us improve,” BRIG USA’s marketing team says. “It keeps things moving and makes everyone feel connected to the bigger picture.”

For MasterCraft, their frontline teams are often the face of the brand, so it’s critical they understand both the product and the customer experience.

“We invest heavily in digital, classroom and on-water training, communication and cross-functional collaboration to ensure they have the tools and knowledge needed to support our dealers and owners,” Schipner says. “We also work hard to keep team members connected to customer outcomes by sharing owner stories, dealer feedback, product successes and real-world experiences from the water. When team members see the direct impact of their work, it strengthens engagement and reinforces our commitment to delivering a premium experience.”

There is a lot of work that goes into creating a positive workplace culture, but these marine companies prove that it can be done. With the right workplace culture, employees stay happy, ready to come to work and help build the company up for success.

“Building boats is demanding work, especially during peak season, so celebrating accomplishments is important,” Schipner adds. “One of the most meaningful experiences is bringing team members closer to the end customer—whether that’s through company events, product showcases, dealer interactions or seeing families enjoy the boats they’ve helped build. Those moments serve as a powerful reminder that we’re not just manufacturing boats—we’re helping create lifelong memories on the water.”

This article was originally published in the July issue of Boating Industry.