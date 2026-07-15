Woven for the Water: How Line + Cleat is Redefining the Life Jacket

Life jackets are a crucial part of boating safety, especially for children. According to the BoatUS Foundation, more than two-thirds of all boating fatalities are drowning incidents and 87% of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Nobody wants an accident to ruin their vacation.

And while life jackets are a necessity when out on the water, getting little kids to put them on can be a challenge. Life jackets that are USCG-approved can be uncomfortable and, to be completely honest, not very pretty.

Frustrated with the lack of options that were available for her two young daughters, Amanda Horan sought to close this gap in the market by creating life jackets that combine the safety parents need and the style modern families expect. In 2023, Horan’s vision came to life with the launch of Line + Cleat, the only woman-owned USCG-approved life jacket company in the U.S.

“My husband and I are boaters, and when we had children, we started taking our girls out on the water. As a parent, I was looking for the safest product, but also looking for something that’s comfortable and fits into our lifestyle,” she explains. “There was a huge gap in the life jackets market because they were very utilitarian and extreme weather-focused, and we’re more leisure boaters. I knew there had to be a better way.”

Reimagining the Life Jacket Category

Amanda Horan, founder of Line + Cleat, and her family. Image credit: Barbara Zachary Photography.

Building with a design-first mindset in a category that has long prioritized function over form, Amanda is challenging the idea that children’s life jackets must be purely practical. With Line + Cleat, she is proving that safety and style can coexist in a product parents actually want to reach for.

“The children’s life jackets that are USCG certified are typically a rough, heavy duty nylon material, and they have these caricatures on them. So, we decided to create our own collection,” Horan says.

Creating the first Line + Cleat prototype took about two years, according to Horan. She wanted to create something that was completely unique, so Horan wasn’t looking to cut any corners throughout the process.

“It was also important for us to work with the appropriate manufacturer,” Horan adds. “We wanted to work with one that was already creating well-known USCG-approved products and that had very reputable brands underneath their umbrella. And from there, we put our own look and feel into the life jackets.”

The was a lot of intention put into how Line + Cleat life jackets are made. For example, while most of the industry features big labels on their life jackets, Line +Cleat’s logo is very minimal and doesn’t stand out.

“That was very intentional on our part because we want the child to shine in the jacket,” Horan explains. “It’s more about the family creating memories, not about the product.”

Line + Cleat’s navy interior lining was also intentional; this way the life jacket isn’t the same color all over and looks more like a stylish vest versus a safety item.

“We want to provide our customers with a cohesive, elevated look,” Horan says. “We’re like the black sheep of life jackets!”

Taking Up Space in a Male-Dominated Industry

In a historically male-dominated field, being a woman in the marine industry can be a little daunting, especially when you’re trying to make a name for yourself.

“To be completely honest, it is challenging to be a female owner in a very male-dominated industry,” Horan says. “I’m a mom with two daughters, and we’re coming from this organic family space. We’re up against larger male-dominated corporations.”

And while this has been very interesting for Horan to navigate, what makes Line + Cleat truly stand out in a sea of male-owned brands is her ability to connect with other moms who have the same concerns for their children as she does.

“These other companies aren’t speaking to moms the way that I’m speaking to them,” Horan says. “They’re not offering safety information or guiding parents the way that I am because I’m living it.”

Since many women face similar challenges when trying to make a name for themselves in this industry, they’re very good about coming together and supporting one another in their endeavors.

“I have created a lot of great partnerships with other female designers and have done different types of collaborations, so there are quite a few benefits that come with being in a male-dominated field,” Horan explains. “It’s really helped push us forward a lot. It’s great to just have that support and meet other women within boat brands or clothing brands.”

One of these partnerships led Line + Cleat to debut their first swimsuit and life jacket matching sets. Launching last summer, the collection sold out within two months.

“It was the first of its kind. Nobody had ever done a matching swim collection with a patterned life jacket,” Horan explains. “We collaborated with a female founder of a children’s wear brand, and it was so wonderful to be able to have that product extension that had never been done before.”

Line + Cleat at Pop-Up Events

Line + Cleat’s event in Nantucket. Image credit: Barbara Zachary Photography.

Alongside traditional marketing efforts, such as digital advertising and word of mouth, Horan utilizes in-person events to help get the Line + Cleat name out there.

“Customer events, such as pop-up shops, have been great for meeting potential customers and even other parents,” she says. “It’s been really working for us, especially since we’re there in person to answer questions and help parents with the proper weight they should be choosing for their child’s life jacket.”

In early July, Line + Cleat hosted an event in Nantucket for the afternoon and invited the whole community to come and enjoy food, drinks and good vibes.

“We wanted people to come and experience the lifestyle that Line + Cleat is all about,” Horan says. “It was nice to be able to talk to parents and let them have their kids try on our life jackets in person.”

In-person events are great for brands to be able to make personal connections with their customers. Not only do you get to see the owners face-to-face, but you also get to ask any questions you may have about the products.

And it’s working really well for Line + Cleat.

“We’ve had so much feedback from parents and families that are like, ‘We never knew what questions to ask,’ because if you’re in a big box store like Target, store associates don’t really know specific details about the products,” Horan explains. “So, it’s been great to meet new and returning customers and help them make the right choice for their families.”

According to Horan, there are lots of exciting new endeavors in store for Line + Cleat. She’s very enthusiastic about her brand and wants to continue bringing safety and style to parents across the U.S.

“When you put your heart and soul into something and then put it out there, you hope everyone likes it,” she says. “And luckily, our brand really resonates with parents and families.”