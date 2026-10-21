October 2026
Welcome to the October 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!
Congratulations to this year’s Mover & Shaker of the Year, our Finalists and our Bold Moves winners! The October issue of Boating Industry pays tribute to the leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, and to embrace the challenges facing the marine industry head on. This issue also features IBEX 2026 coverage and the latest news impacting the recreational boating industry.
Additional highlights of the October 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:
- IBEX 2026 Recap
- 2026 Movers & Shakers
- Key Fishing Trends for 2026
- 2026 Movers & Shakers Bold Moves