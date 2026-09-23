September 2026

The StaffSeptember 23, 2026

Welcome to the September 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!

The September issue of Boating Industry brings you all the latest trends on the recreational boating industry’s most popular activity: fishing. From new technologies to a broader consumer demographic and everything in between, get ready to learn about fishing boats like you never have before. This issue also features articles on boating safety, sales and marketing tips, the latest industry news and more.

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Additional highlights of the September 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:

  • People Still Want Boats. So Why Aren’t They Buying New Ones?
  • Protecting Your Marine Dealership, Your Family, and Your Future
  • Key Fishing Trends for 2026
  • Top Boating Safety Tips for Boat Owners
  • And more!
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The StaffSeptember 23, 2026

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